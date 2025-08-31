Football
AFC Women's Champions League LIVE: East Bengal v/s Kitchee SC – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the AFC Women's Champions League Preliminary clash between East Bengal and Kitchee SC.
AFC Women's Champions League LIVE: East Bengal FC is all set to take on Hong Kong's Kitchee SG in their second preliminary round match at the AFC Women's Champions League.
A win or a dray tonight will propel East Bengal to the AFC Women's Champions League main draw.
Stay tuned for all LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 31 Aug 2025 1:10 PM GMT
Second half underway
The second half is underway and East Bengal make a substitution right away.
- 31 Aug 2025 12:57 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
It is half-time at the National Sports Complex in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
East Bengal continue to lead, thanks to that early goal from Sangita Basfore.
EBFC 1-0 KSG
- 31 Aug 2025 12:17 PM GMT
9' - EAST BENGAL SCOREEE!
A stellar start to the match for East Bengal as Sangita Basfore finds the net. Fazila Ikwaput with the assist for the IWL club.
- 31 Aug 2025 12:05 PM GMT
Kick off!
The second and final preliminary AFC Women's Champions League match is underway for East Bengal FC.
A draw will take them through to the main draw!
- 31 Aug 2025 11:28 AM GMT
Goood Eveninggg!
Hello and a warm welcome to The Bridge's coverage of the AFC Women's Champions League preliminary round match between East Bengal and Kitchee SG.
There is a lot at stake for Anthony Andrews and girls, who will qualify for the main draw with either a draw or win.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!