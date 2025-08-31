AFC Women's Champions League: East Bengal draws with Kitchee SC; advances to main draw

East Bengal FC advanced to the Group Stage of the AFC Women’s Champions League 2025/26 despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Kitchee SC of Hong Kong, China, in their final Qualifiers Group E tie on Sunday.

Sangita Basfore scored the opening goal of the match, giving East Bengal FC an early lead in the 9th minute, which was later nullified with the second-half equalizer from Ho Mui Mei of Kitchee SC.

With this win, East Bengal remain unbeaten and finished Group E with 4 points from the two matches, becoming the second Indian club to qualify for the AFC Women's Champions League main draw.

Historic from East Bengal FC🇮🇳😍



They have booked their spot in the main draw of AFC Women's Champions League, becoming only the second Indian club to do so after Odisha FC👏



East Bengal made it through after a 1-1 draw with Kitchee SC🔥#Football #IndianFootball #IndianSports… pic.twitter.com/4m1r9CCP6s — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 31, 2025

Kitchee, who needed victory to seal their spot, enjoyed early possession while East Bengal deployed the same strategy they did on Matchday One, with Soumya Guguloth and Fazila Ikwaput making runs through the centre.

East Bengal’s pressure paved the way for the opener in the ninth minute when Ikwaput set up Sangita nicely, with the midfielder slotting past Leung Wai Nga.

The Hong Kong side tried to force their way back but were stopped by the reflexes of East Bengal keeper Elangbam Panthoi.

Kitchee started the second half aggressively and levelled the tie just before the hour mark through Ho Mui Mei. A winner, however, eluded the Hong Kong side as East Bengal took their place in the Group Stage draw on September 11.