AFC Women's Champions League: East Bengal drawn with Hong Kong, Cambodian clubs

IWL Champions East Bengal FC drawn with the Kitchee FC of Hong Kong and hosts Phnom Penh Crown of Cambodia for their debut AFC Women's Champions League Preliminary stage 2025/26.

East Bengal is the top-seeded in their Group E and will travel to Cambodia in late August for a single-round robin centralised format tournament. Only the Group winners will advance to the main draw.

The 19 teams who entered for the Preliminary Stage were divided into five groups — four groups of four and one group of three — to do battle in a centralised league format between August 23 to 31, with only the five group winners advancing to the Group Stage.

They will join the teams from the top seven clubs, namely Melbourne City FC (AUS), Suwon FC Women (KOR), Tokyo Verdy Beleza (JPN), holders Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC (CHN), Ho Chi Minh City Women’s FC (VIE), Bam Khatoon FC (IRN) and a to-be-determined side from the United Arab Emirates, to form a 12-strong cast.

Following the conclusion of the Preliminary Stage, a draw to determine the Group Stage fate of the 12 qualified teams will be conducted in September, with the thrilling top-class women’s club football action to continue in November.

Draw Result

Group A: Stallion Laguna FC (PHI), ISPE WFC (MYA, H), Strykers FC (GUM), Khovd Western FC (MNG)

Group B: College of Asian Scholars (THA), PFC Nasaf (UZB, H), APF FC (NEP), Al Nassr Club (KSA)

Group C: Kelana United FC (MAS, H), Etihad Club (UAE), Lion City Sailors FC (SGP), SDYUSHOR SI – Asiagoal (KGZ)

Group D: Kaohsiung Attackers FC (TPE), Naegohyang Women’s FC (DPR), Master FC (LAO, H), RTC FC (BHU)

Group E: East Bengal FC (IND), Kitchee SC (HKG), Phnom Penh Crown FC (CAM, H)