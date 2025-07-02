Football
AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Live: India take on Iraq in third group match - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from India's third match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers against Iraq in Thailand.
AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Live: The Indian Women's Football Team is taking on Iraq in their third match of the 2025 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Wednesday.
India had a solid start to the campaign, registering two consecutive wins at the AFC competition after 42 years. Firstly, they snatched a massive 13-0 against Mongolia and then doubled it up with a 4-0 win over Timor Leste.
The team is currently in the top position of the leaderboard with 6 points, closely followed by Thailand, and will be aiming to continue that before going for their final matchday on 5th July.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 2 July 2025 9:07 AM GMT
5' India starts the match in a dominating fashion
India completely crowded the left flank and put up a lot of strong crosses from that flank to trouble the Iraqi defence.
This resulted in two corners, but India couldn't convert that, and the scoreline remains the same.
India 0-0 Iraq
- 2 July 2025 8:51 AM GMT
Here is the list of top-4 Indian goal scorers so far from the event
- Pyari Xaxa - 5 Goals
- Soumya Guguloth - 2 Goals
- Manisha Kalyan - 2 Goals
- Priyadharshini Selladurai - 2 goals
- 2 July 2025 8:30 AM GMT
This will be the first meeting between the two teams
India and Iraq will face each other for the first time at a major International event.
Iraq is playing its last match of the tournament and is currently in third position in group B with 4 points from their three matches, which included one win against Mongolia.
Meanwhile, Indian team is currently leading the standings with 6 points from two matches.
- 2 July 2025 8:15 AM GMT
Here is the Indian starting XI for the match
Sanju will lead the side for the first time in this series as coach Crispin Chettri made four changes to the lineup, which included the addition of last match's goal scorer Lynda Kom.
The speedy winger Rimpa Haldar replaces injured Soumya Guguloth, whereas last match's stars Manisha Kalyan and Anju Tamang remain in the squad.