AFC Women's Asian Cup: Tournament organizers, government meet in Mumbai to review preparations

With less than 50 days to go for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India, key stakeholders of the Government of Maharashtra, the host state for the tournament, and a delegation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) met in Mumbai earlier this week to discuss and review the preparedness for the upcoming tournament.

The continent's premier women's national team competition will be played between January 20 and February 6 next year.

At the meeting, preparedness for the tournament was discussed and the organizers stressed upon the health and safety precautions being taken by the LOC to conduct the tournament in a safe and secured manner, in the hindsight of the COVID19 pandemic.



Upon successful discussions on Wednesday, Maharashtra MLA Aditya Thackeray noted that the best foot is being put forth by everyone involved in the lead-up to the prestigious event.

Gearing up for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune, reviewed the preparations this afternoon. We are ensuring that COVID protocols are fully adhered to for the safety of the players, coaches, staff without hampering the experience of the game. pic.twitter.com/WqnOtP28K3 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 1, 2021

"We are extremely pleased that preparations for the prestigious tournament is progressing as per schedule and after meeting with our respected stakeholders, we are increasingly confident of hosting a memorable tournament. We would like to express our wholehearted gratitude to the Government of Maharashtra, the respective Municipal Corporations, the Police Departments, the Sports Authorities and every other stakeholder working continuously to ensure a smooth path to the showpiece event next year", the Project Directors said in a joint statement.

Hosts India have been placed in Group A along with China PR, Chinese Taipei and IR Iran. The remaining eight teams have been divided into two further groups. Australia, Thailand, Philippines and Indonesia comprise Group B. Meanwhile, Group C will see defending champions Japan being challenged by Korea Republic, Vietnam and Myanmar.