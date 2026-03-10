AFC Women's Asian Cup: India lose to Chinese Taipei in the final group game – Highlights

The Indian women's football team competed against Chinese Taipei in the final group game of the AFC Women's Asian Cup at Western Sydney Stadium in Australia on Tuesday.

After conceding two defeats in the last matches, India entered the game, needing to score at least two goals and then win the match to keep itself alive in the tournament.

But the team fell short and faced its third consecutive defeat despite dominating the major portion of the game, resulting in a group stage exit.

As it happened: