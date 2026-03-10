Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India lose to Chinese Taipei in the final group game – Highlights

Catch all the highlights from India's final group game at the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia.

Indian women's team take on Chinese Taipei at AFC Asian Cup. (Photo Credits: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 March 2026 6:45 PM IST

The Indian women's football team competed against Chinese Taipei in the final group game of the AFC Women's Asian Cup at Western Sydney Stadium in Australia on Tuesday.

After conceding two defeats in the last matches, India entered the game, needing to score at least two goals and then win the match to keep itself alive in the tournament.

But the team fell short and faced its third consecutive defeat despite dominating the major portion of the game, resulting in a group stage exit.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2026-03-10 08:30:22
Indian Womens FootballIndian Sports LIVEAFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026
