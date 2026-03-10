Football
AFC Women's Asian Cup: India lose to Chinese Taipei in the final group game – Highlights
Catch all the highlights from India's final group game at the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia.
The Indian women's football team competed against Chinese Taipei in the final group game of the AFC Women's Asian Cup at Western Sydney Stadium in Australia on Tuesday.
After conceding two defeats in the last matches, India entered the game, needing to score at least two goals and then win the match to keep itself alive in the tournament.
But the team fell short and faced its third consecutive defeat despite dominating the major portion of the game, resulting in a group stage exit.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 10 March 2026 4:45 PM IST
That's it from our coverage of the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup
- 10 March 2026 4:39 PM IST
Full TIme: India 1-3 Chinese Taipei
A brave effort from the Indian team, putting everything on the line in this must-win encounter, but with some defensive lapses and an unfortunate goal, killed the team's chances of progression.
Manisha Kalyan, the star of the day, showed her full quality, providing a handful of dangerous deliveries in the Taipei penalty box, and also scored arguably the best goal of the tournament so far.
But eventually, the team conceded the match 1-3, which ended their campaign and delayed their dream of qualifying for the FIFA Women's World Cup.
But this journey for the team is not over here, and they need to build up from this and continue the progress and come back as a much stronger side in the next edition.
The team finished last in the group and overall 10th best in this 12-team tournament. Manisha Kalyan and Sanfida Nongrum proved to be the only goal-scorers for the team in Australia.
- 10 March 2026 4:26 PM IST
90' A great last one minute for India, but could not find the second goal
India 1-3 Chinese Taipei
Manisha showed her class with multiple top-notch deliveries inside the box, but Taipei's goalkeeper and, later, the upright denied India a chance of any late comeback.
- 10 March 2026 4:19 PM IST
77' Chen Yu-chin almost finds the final nail in the coffin with the third goal
India 1-3 Chinese Taipei
A brilliant through ball from Chinese Taipei midfielder split the Indian defense allowing Chen Yu-chin to cut past the on-rushing Panthoi Chanu and find the easy tap-in in emtp net.
Panthoi also got seriously injured from the collision with the captain, Sweety Devi, who was tracking back, but her knee landed straight on Chanu's face.
Both the players Chanua nd Sweety have been stretchered from the game due to this heavy collision.
- 10 March 2026 4:08 PM IST
72' Sweety Devi misses an easy clearance; concedes the corner
India 1-2 Chinese Taipei
India is losing the tempo as Chinese Taipei slowed down the pace with small passes within the defence, keeping Indian forwards behind the half line.
- 10 March 2026 4:00 PM IST
65' Lynda Kom replaces Shilky Devi! India going for an all-out attack
India 1-2 Chinese Taipei
- 10 March 2026 3:50 PM IST
54' A brilliant save from Panthoi Chanu to keep India in the game
India 1-2 Chinese Taipei
Panthoi blocks the shot with a diving attempt in a one-on-one encounter with Taipei's forward, keeping the scoreline unchanged.
- 10 March 2026 3:42 PM IST
47' Manisha's attempt to find the far side of the curler but misses out
India 1-2 Chinese Taipei
- 10 March 2026 3:28 PM IST
Half Time: India 1-2 Chinese Taipei
India dominated the major portion of the first half, but a silly mistake from the left back Sanju caused India the first goal, which was later neutralised with Manisha's beautiful set-piece goal in the 39th minute.
However, an unfortunate goal on a penalty in the last minute of injury time put Chinese Taipei in the lead at halftime.
Although India looked more aggressive in the front, they lacked that finesse in the final touch on numerous occasions and now will have to chase the match again, needing two goals at least to qualify for next stage.
- 10 March 2026 3:24 PM IST
45+6' Chinese Taipei back in the lead with a goal on penalty
India 1-2 Chinese Taipei
India conceded an unlucky penalty as Pyari could not save herself from conceding a penalty due to a handball on a Chinese Taipei's attempted cross.
India fought with fortune once again as Hsu Yi-hun missed the penalty after hitting the upright, but the ball found the back of the goalkeeper Chanu on the rebound and rolled back in the goal.