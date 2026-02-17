Players’ pleas ignored as AFC freezes Women’s Asian Cup 2026 prize money at $1.8 Million

Prize money for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 will remain at $1.8 million, with no increase from the 2022 edition, despite formal appeals from players demanding parity with the men’s competition.

The global players’ union FIFPro released a report this week that included a letter sent to the Asian Football Confederation in December 2025. Signed by players from seven participating nations, including Australia, Japan, India and South Korea, the letter urged the AFC to address what it described as stagnation in prize money amid rapid global growth in women’s football.

The players proposed four measures: aligning tournament rules and conditions with the men’s edition, introducing equal prize money, guaranteeing that at least 30% of prize funds be paid directly to players, and implementing a legacy programme to strengthen professional structures across Asia.

“The 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup prize pool currently represents just 12% of the men’s equivalent and is the lowest among comparable continental tournaments,” the FIFPro report stated.

Players speak out on inequality

India captain Ashalata Devi emphasised the principle behind the demand. “We devote everything to our country. Our dedication, sacrifice, and pride in wearing the uniform are no different from those of male players. Equal prize money and equal conditions are not only right but also show that women players receive equal respect”.

Japan international Yui Hasegawa described the upcoming tournament in Australia as a key opportunity for change, noting the host nation’s progress on pay equity.

An AFC spokesperson acknowledged the importance of increasing prize money but stated that the fund for 2026 “remains consistent with previous editions,” adding that prize pools are linked to commercial revenues such as broadcasting and sponsorship.

The Women’s Asian Cup, which marks its 50th anniversary, also serves as a qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games. However, the unchanged prize pot has intensified debate over financial equity in Asian women’s football.