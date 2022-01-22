AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: South Korea start their campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam

Korea Republic enjoyed a great start to their AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 Group C campaign after beating Vietnam 3-0 in Group C on Friday.

Ji So-yun broke the deadlock in the fourth minute, before an own goal from Tran Thi Phuong Thao doubled the Koreans' lead, with the Chelsea midfielder capping the night with a penalty kick in the second half.

Korea Republic's intention was clear from the start, as they came close to scoring as early as the third minute when Choe Yu-ri beat the offside trap, only to see her effort bounce off the left post, before Son Hwa-yeon slotted home the rebound, only for it to be ruled offside.



It didn't matter though as Korea Republic were rewarded just a minute later when Choe brilliantly intercepted a pass before sending it into the area to find Ji So-yun, and the captain let loose a superb strike for the lead.



Choe was the playmaker once again in the seventh minute as she curled in a cross intended for Son, but a defensive mistake saw Vietnam defender Tran Thi Phuong Thao head the ball into the back of her own net.



Colin Bell's Korea Republic were relentless as they barraged Vietnam 'keeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh with strike after strike, but the Southeast Asians were able to slow down the pace of the game as they began to find their footing.



Vietnam, who had spent most of the match in their own half, found an opportunity in the 38th minute through a free-kick, but while Chuong Thi Kieu was able to pick out Pham Hai Yen from the sea of players, the forward failed to keep her header down.



The Taeguk Ladies continued to dominate possession after the break, while Vietnam displayed a more aggressive side to hold the Koreans at bay.

JI So-yun in action; Via AFC Media

Korea Republic should have scored their third in the 74th minute when Cho So-hyun crossed into the box for a surging Choe who was denied by Vietnam's Tran from close-range.



Vietnam had defended resolutely in the second half but Chuong was penalised for a handball in the 79th minute, and skipper Ji made no mistake with her strike into the bottom left corner.

Korea Republic will take on Myanmar on Monday, while Vietnam face defending champions Japan in the day's later match.

