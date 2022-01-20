Football
China vs Chinese Taipei LIVE: AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Goals, Updates, Results and Blog
The Steel Roses will host Chinese Taipei in their first match of the prestigious AFC Women's Championship 2022
China Women's Team will host Chinese Taipei in their first match of Group A in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. The Steel Roses FIFA ranked 19 will eye to bag home full points against the Mulan ranked 39 in FIFA. Follow for all live updates from the match.
Live Updates
- 20 Jan 2022 11:56 AM GMT
Full Time
It's the final whistle here at the Mumbai Football Arena. China has started really well here. The Steel Roses dominated the whole match and put 4 past Chinese Taipei. They were off to a flier and won a penalty in the second minute which was put in by Wang Shuang. The Wang Shanshan then doubled their lead within ten minutes of the game with a header. China continued their second half and Zhang Xin scored the third goal from a defence-splitting Wang Shuang pass. Wang Shuang then made it 4-0 for the Chinese team. China could have got more however the game ended in 4-0.
China 4-0 Chinese Taipei
- 20 Jan 2022 11:51 AM GMT
90+1' Wei crosses one in and Chungshu meets it but her effort was straight to the Chinese Taipei goalkeeper.
China 4-0 Chinese Taipei
- 20 Jan 2022 11:50 AM GMT
90' 3 minutes have been added.
China 4-0 Chinese Taipei
- 20 Jan 2022 11:48 AM GMT
87' Cheng tries a deep cross for Li Ying but her delivery was well taken by the Chinese Taipei goalkeeper
China 4-0 Chinese Taipei
- 20 Jan 2022 11:44 AM GMT
Substitution for Chinese Taipei
84' Su Sin-Yun has been replaced by Ting Chi,
China 4-0 Chinese Taipei
- 20 Jan 2022 11:43 AM GMT
83' Tang Jiali tries yet another and her effort was just wide from the goal.
China 4-0 Chinese Taipei
- 20 Jan 2022 11:42 AM GMT
82' Tang Jiali takes a brilliant shot and defeats the goalkeeper however the effort was cleared off the line by Lai Wei-Ju .
China 4-0 Chinese Taipei
- 20 Jan 2022 11:40 AM GMT
80' China is throwing attacks after attacks at the Chinese Taipei defence. They are searching for their fifth one.
China 4-0 Chinese Taipei
- 20 Jan 2022 11:39 AM GMT
Another Substitution for China
78' Tang Jiali has replaced Zhang Xin in the match.
China 4-0 Chinese Taipei
- 20 Jan 2022 11:37 AM GMT
Post
76' Wang Shuang curves the defence open once again. She found Liu in the box whose effort was denied by the post.
China 4-0 Chinese Taipei