AFC Women's Asian Cup: India to play friendly games against two Australian clubs

The Indian senior women's team will play two friendly matches against Australian club sides Perth RedStar FC and Perth Azzurri on February 19 and 23, 2026, respectively, in Perth, Australia.

After wrapping up their training camp in Türkiye, the Blue Tigresses arrived in Western Australia on February 11 to continue their preparations for next month's AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026.

The first match against Perth RedStar FC will be played at Dalmatinac Park at 14:30 IST. The second match against Perth Azzurri will take place at Macedonia Park at 16:00 IST. Both games will be played behind closed doors.

India had earlier played six friendly games in Türkiye against club sides from Ukraine, Russia, Switzerland, Germany and Romania, winning three, drawing one, and losing two.

India is training hard for this Asian Cup campaign as it is not only their first in 20-plus years but also provides a very good chance of a FIFA World Cup qualification to the Blue Tigresses.

India is placed in Group C of the 2026 AFC Asian Cup alongside Japan, Chinese Taipei and Vietnam and will begin its campaign against Vietnam on March 4th.

Match schedule:

14:30 IST, February 19: India vs Perth RedStar FC (Dalmatinac Park, Perth)

16:00 IST, February 23: India vs Perth Azzurri (Macedonia Park, Perth)