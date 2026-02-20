AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: India announces 26-member squad

The All India Football Federation, on Friday, announced a 26-member Indian team for the upcoming 2026 AFC Women's Asia Cup in Australia.

Out of the 26, eight players were part of the team which competed in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup where India played hosts. The Blue Tigresses had to withdraw from that tournament due to a covid-19 outbreak within the team.

The squad also six include six potential debutants, who are yet to get playing minutes with the senior national team.

The newly appointed Amelia Valverde will don the hat of head coach, while Crispin Chhetri, who had led the team in the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers has been demoted to "assistant coach."

Priya PV will also travel with the team as an assistant coach, whereas Eli Ávila and Mario Aguiar will be the goalkeeping coaches.

Indian squad for 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup

Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju, Sarita Yumnam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Sushmita Lepcha, Sweety Devi Ngangbam

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Sanfida Nongrum, Sangita Basfore

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Rimpa Haldar, Soumya Guguloth.

Head coach: Amelia Valverde

Assistant coach: Crispin Chettri

Assistant coach: Priya PV

Goalkeeping coach: Eli Ávila

Goalkeeping coach: Mario Aguiar

Strength and conditioning coach: José Sánchez

India has been placed in Group C for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup and will begin their campaign against Vietnam on 4 March, 2026 next month. They'll later face Japan and Chinese Taipei in their group stage matches.

The top two teams from the group along with two best third-placed teams will qualify for the knockouts, starting from the quarter-finals.

A win in the quarter-finals will help India qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in what will be a historic achievement.