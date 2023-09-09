Football
AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers: India 0-0 China in 2nd Half - Scores, Updates, Blog
It remains goalless after the first half of India U-23 vs China in the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers. Get the LIVE updates here.
The first half of the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifier between India and China was an evenly matched contest, the teams headed into half-time with the score level at 0-0.
India initiated promising attacks, with Rohit Danu leading the charge, while China had their moments, with Hu Hetao's long-range attempt going wide. India's defense, proved resolute in the face of mounting Chinese pressure.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 9 Sep 2023 12:27 PM GMT
Half Time!
That's the halftime whistle! It's been an intense first half between India and China in the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers. Both teams have had their moments, but the score remains level.
India 0 - 0 China
- 9 Sep 2023 12:24 PM GMT
45' Appeal for a handball!
Controversy in the box! Chinese players appeal for a handball by Jitendra, but the referee waves it off, signaling to play on.
- 9 Sep 2023 12:19 PM GMT
40' China controlling the game at the moment!
China appears to have taken control of the game, applying consistent pressure with back-to-back attacks. India's midfield is struggling, but their defense is holding strong, thwarting the Chinese advances.
- 9 Sep 2023 12:16 PM GMT
36' Corner for China!
A tense moment as China wins a corner, taken by Jia Feifan. The ball dips into the box, and their captain, Tao Qianglong, attempts a shot but misses the target. Vibin Mohanan tries to initiate a counter for India, but the China defense clears the danger.
- 9 Sep 2023 12:11 PM GMT
32' Chance for India!
A near miss for India! Sivasakthi was inside the box, but a slip denied him the opportunity. The ball fell to Vibin Mohanan outside the box, but his shot just missed the mark.
- 9 Sep 2023 12:08 PM GMT
28' Jitendra!!!!
A crucial defensive play by Jitendra! His timely clearance, running behind Mutalifu Yimingkari to head the ball away, prevents what could have been a dangerous counter for China. Great anticipation and execution by Jitendra to maintain India's defensive stability.
- 9 Sep 2023 12:05 PM GMT
26' Another Free Kick for China!
China earns another free kick, this time not from a dangerous spot, as Sanjeev Stalin fouls Mutalifu Yimingkari. The ball finds a China player in the box, but his header goes wide of the target. India's defense still holding strong.
- 9 Sep 2023 11:59 AM GMT
21' China comes close!
A tense moment for India as a mispass from their defense lands at the feet of Hu Hetao. He takes a long-range shot that goes just wide of the mark.
- 9 Sep 2023 11:55 AM GMT
17' Free Kick for China!
China gets a free kick just outside the box, a dangerous position! However, their shot sails high over the bar, missing the target. India's defense holds strong in this instance.
- 9 Sep 2023 11:49 AM GMT
10' Bit too long!
Rohit Danu seems to be in the thick of the action! That through ball from the middle of the park was just a tad too quick, allowing Jian Tao to reach it before Sivasakthi.