Football
AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India vs Kyrgyzstan
The India U-23 football team takes on Kyrgyz Republic in the AFC Asian U23 qualifiers. Follow all the actions from the do or die encounter.
India ends their encounter in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers with a goalless draw against Kyrgyzstan. The Blue Tigers secured the second spot in the table with a 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out.
Live Updates
- 30 Oct 2021 6:48 PM GMT
PENALTY SHOOT
India wins the game with 4-3 in the penalty shoot out
- 30 Oct 2021 6:23 PM GMT
FULL TIME
Its full time here in Fujairah Stadium, UAE as India and Kyrgyzstan will now go for a penalty shoot out to end the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers.
IND 0-0 KYR
- 30 Oct 2021 6:21 PM GMT
90'+5 Free kick for Kyrgyz
IND 0-0 KYR
- 30 Oct 2021 6:20 PM GMT
NERVOUS MINUTES
90'+4 All Indian colts back at the defense as Kyrgyz moves forward
IND 0-0 KYR
- 30 Oct 2021 6:19 PM GMT
GOAL KICK
90'+3 Dheeraj takes the shot for India
IND 0-0 KYR
- 30 Oct 2021 6:18 PM GMT
90'+2 Rahul makes a run, dribbles well as India tries to find a late winner
IND 0-0 KYR
- 30 Oct 2021 6:17 PM GMT
SUBSTITUTION
90'+1 Substitution for Kyrgyz
IND 0-0 KYR
- 30 Oct 2021 6:16 PM GMT
90' The fourth official adds five minutes of injury time as the deadlock continues
IND 0-0 KYR
- 30 Oct 2021 6:15 PM GMT
88' Another close chance saved by Kyrgyz No. 1
IND 0-0 KYR
