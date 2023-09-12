Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers: India vs UAE- Scores, Updates, Blog

India will face UAE in the second game of AFC u23 qualifiers in a battle of survival. Get all the LIVE updates here.

AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers: India vs UAE- Scores, Updates, Blog
X

India vs China in the AFC U23 qualifiers 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 Sep 2023 8:39 AM GMT

India will take on UAE in a do or die game toady in the AFC U23 qualifiers Asian Cup 2024 after losing to China.

Get all the LIVE Updates right here:

Live Updates

2023-09-12 08:18:32
AFC Asian CupIndian Football Team
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X