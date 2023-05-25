Football
AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India placed alongside UAE, Maldives and China
India have been drawn alongside United Arab Emirates, Maldives and China in Group G of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 Qualifiers. The official draw of the tournament was held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.
Group G of the Qualifiers will be hosted by China between September 6 to 12. The draw saw 43 teams divided into 10 groups of four and one group of three.
Each group will be played at a centralised venue in a single round-robin format, with the 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams qualifying for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024.
They will join Qatar, who have received automatic qualification as hosts, to form the final cast of 16 at the tournament, to be played between April 15 to May 3, 2024.
The AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 will also serve as a qualifier for the Men's Olympic Football Tournament Paris. The top three teams will directly qualify for the Olympic Games as the AFC representatives, while the fourth-best team will play in the AFC-CAF Play-off.
AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 will be the competition's sixth edition, and India will attempt to make it to the final tournament for the first time.
India's schedule
September 6: India vs Maldives
September 9: China PR vs India
September 12: United Arab Emirates vs India AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024
Qualifiers Draw
Group A: Jordan (H), Syria, Oman, Brunei Darussalam
Group B: Korea Republic (H), Myanmar, Krygyz Republic, Qatar
Group C: Vietnam (H), Singapore, Yemen, Guam
Group D: Japan, Bahrain (H), Palestine, Pakistan
Group E: Uzbekistan (H), IR Iran, Hong Kong, Afghanistan
Group F: Iraq, Kuwait (H), Timor Leste, Macau
Group G: UAE, India, Maldives, China PR (H)
Group H: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Bangladesh, Philippines
Group I: Australia, Tajikistan (H), Laos, DPR Korea
Group J: Saudi Arabia (H), Cambodia, Lebanon, Mongolia
Group K: Turkmenistan, Indonesia (H), Chinese Taipei.