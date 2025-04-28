AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: India drawn in Group D

The India U20 women's team have been drawn alongside Myanmar, Indonesia, and Turkmenistan in Group D of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers scheduled to take place in Thailand from August 6-10.

The draw was conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday. Myanmar will host Group D of the Qualifiers in a centralised single round-robin format.

A total of 33 teams have been divided into eight groups (Group A with five teams and rest of the seven with four each).

The group winners and the three best runners-up, alongside hosts Thailand, will complete the cast of 12 teams for the 12th edition of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup, which will take place from April 1-18, 2026.

The top four teams in the final tournament will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup 2026.

The draw for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers is out! 🏆



The #YoungTigresses 🇮🇳 have been placed in Group D with hosts Myanmar 🇲🇲, Indonesia 🇮🇩 and Turkmenistan 🇹🇲



🗓️ August 6-10, 2025





The AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, an eight-team tournament until 2024, has been expanded to 12 teams from the 2026 edition onwards.

The seedings for the draw were based on a points system derived from the teams' final rankings across the previous three editions of the tournament. India were placed in Pot 2.

Draw Result

Group A: DPR Korea, Nepal, Bhutan (H), Mongolia, Saudi Arabia

Group B: Vietnam (H), Kyrgyz Republic, Hong Kong, China, Singapore,

Group C: Australia, Chinese Taipei, Palestine, Tajikistan (H)

Group D: Myanmar (H), India, Indonesia, Turkmenistan

Group E: China PR (H), Lebanon, Cambodia, Syria

Group F: Japan, IR Iran, Malaysia (H), Guam

Group G: Uzbekistan (H), Jordan, Northern Mariana Islands, Bahrain

Group H: Korea Republic, Bangladesh, Laos (H), Timor Leste.