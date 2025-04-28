Football
AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: India drawn in Group D
India have been drawn alongside Myanmar, Indonesia, and Turkmenistan.
The India U20 women's team have been drawn alongside Myanmar, Indonesia, and Turkmenistan in Group D of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers scheduled to take place in Thailand from August 6-10.
The draw was conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday. Myanmar will host Group D of the Qualifiers in a centralised single round-robin format.
A total of 33 teams have been divided into eight groups (Group A with five teams and rest of the seven with four each).
The group winners and the three best runners-up, alongside hosts Thailand, will complete the cast of 12 teams for the 12th edition of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup, which will take place from April 1-18, 2026.
The top four teams in the final tournament will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup 2026.
The AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, an eight-team tournament until 2024, has been expanded to 12 teams from the 2026 edition onwards.
The seedings for the draw were based on a points system derived from the teams' final rankings across the previous three editions of the tournament. India were placed in Pot 2.
Draw Result
Group A: DPR Korea, Nepal, Bhutan (H), Mongolia, Saudi Arabia
Group B: Vietnam (H), Kyrgyz Republic, Hong Kong, China, Singapore,
Group C: Australia, Chinese Taipei, Palestine, Tajikistan (H)
Group D: Myanmar (H), India, Indonesia, Turkmenistan
Group E: China PR (H), Lebanon, Cambodia, Syria
Group F: Japan, IR Iran, Malaysia (H), Guam
Group G: Uzbekistan (H), Jordan, Northern Mariana Islands, Bahrain
Group H: Korea Republic, Bangladesh, Laos (H), Timor Leste.