AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: India drawn in Group D

India have been drawn alongside Myanmar, Indonesia, and Turkmenistan.

Lynda Kom
X

Lynda Kom (Photo credit: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 April 2025 9:26 AM GMT

The India U20 women's team have been drawn alongside Myanmar, Indonesia, and Turkmenistan in Group D of the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026 Qualifiers scheduled to take place in Thailand from August 6-10.

The draw was conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday. Myanmar will host Group D of the Qualifiers in a centralised single round-robin format.

A total of 33 teams have been divided into eight groups (Group A with five teams and rest of the seven with four each).

The group winners and the three best runners-up, alongside hosts Thailand, will complete the cast of 12 teams for the 12th edition of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup, which will take place from April 1-18, 2026.

The top four teams in the final tournament will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup 2026.


The AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, an eight-team tournament until 2024, has been expanded to 12 teams from the 2026 edition onwards.

The seedings for the draw were based on a points system derived from the teams' final rankings across the previous three editions of the tournament. India were placed in Pot 2.

Draw Result

Group A: DPR Korea, Nepal, Bhutan (H), Mongolia, Saudi Arabia

Group B: Vietnam (H), Kyrgyz Republic, Hong Kong, China, Singapore,

Group C: Australia, Chinese Taipei, Palestine, Tajikistan (H)

Group D: Myanmar (H), India, Indonesia, Turkmenistan

Group E: China PR (H), Lebanon, Cambodia, Syria

Group F: Japan, IR Iran, Malaysia (H), Guam

Group G: Uzbekistan (H), Jordan, Northern Mariana Islands, Bahrain

Group H: Korea Republic, Bangladesh, Laos (H), Timor Leste.

FootballIndian FootballWomen's FootballIndian Sports
