Football
AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup: India beats Chinese Taipei; register first win in 22 years – Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup clash between India and Chinese Taipei.
The Indian women's U20 football team will take on Chinese Taipei in the final group match of the AFC Women's U20 Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand.
The team had a horrid run so far, losing both their game earlier against Japan and Australia, having a -11 goal difference before the start of this match.
However, they bounced back strongly with a convincing win in their final group match. Sibani Nongmeikapam scored a brace, while Bhumika Khumukcham scored one goal.
The team now hope that Uzbekistan and Jordan play out a draw in the other group, which will help India qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in 22 years.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 8 April 2026 5:05 PM IST
That's it from our coverage of the group stage action at the 2026 AFC Women's U20 Asian Cup
Do tune in to The Bridge to know whether India qualified for the quarterfinals or not.
- 8 April 2026 4:40 PM IST
Full-time: India 3-1 Chinese Taipei
A late injury-time goal for Chinese Taipei on the counterattack, but India women dominated the major portion of the match, defeating Chinese Taipei 3-1 in the final group game.
India will be a little disappointed with the plenty of missed chances in the second half, which could have made their qualification for the knockout stage a little more comfortable.
This is a win after 22 years for India in the AFC Women's U20 Competition, finishing the group with 3 points in third place. Sibani scored a brace while Bhumika scored one goal for India.
However, the qualification for the knockout stage will be decided after the result of the Uzbekistan vs Jordan game, which is scheduled at 6:30 PM IST.
Any positive result in that match will end India's campaign, but if it ends in a draw, India will qualify for the quarterfinal.
- 8 April 2026 4:26 PM IST
90+3' Taipei scores their first goal of match
India 3-1 Chinese Taipei
- 8 April 2026 4:21 PM IST
87' Sibani scores the third goal of the game for India
India 3-0 Chinese Taipei
India won a penalty after a handball from Taipei's defender, and Sibani took the penalty kick, a great kick to the top right corner of the Taiwan goalkeeper.
- 8 April 2026 4:07 PM IST
70' India is creating a lot of chances from the wings
India 2-0 Chinese Taipei
The Indian team is looking good in high press from the wings but is not able to find that final shot that can trouble the goalkeeper, and the scoreline remains the same.
- 8 April 2026 3:52 PM IST
59' A week shot from Kim, makes it an easy catch for Taipei's goalkeeper
India 2-0 Chinese Taipei
- 8 April 2026 3:46 PM IST
53' Chuan misfires on an easy header, India keeps the 2-goal lead
India 2-0 Chinese Taipei
- 8 April 2026 3:22 PM IST
Half Time: India 2-0 Chinese Taipei
A very good first half for India, scoring two goals and making a couple more chances than in the other games, with both wingers looking good.
Chinese Taipei had their chances also, but were well defended by the Indian team and also a few brilliant diving saves from the goalkeeper Ribansi Jamu.
India still needs five more goals to qualify directly from the group; in any other scenario, they will have to depend on the result from the other matches.