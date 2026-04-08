AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup: India beats Chinese Taipei; register first win in 22 years – Highlights

The Indian women's U20 football team will take on Chinese Taipei in the final group match of the AFC Women's U20 Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand.

The team had a horrid run so far, losing both their game earlier against Japan and Australia, having a -11 goal difference before the start of this match.

However, they bounced back strongly with a convincing win in their final group match. Sibani Nongmeikapam scored a brace, while Bhumika Khumukcham scored one goal.

The team now hope that Uzbekistan and Jordan play out a draw in the other group, which will help India qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in 22 years.

As it happened: