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AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup: India beats Chinese Taipei; register first win in 22 years – Highlights

Catch all the highlights from the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup clash between India and Chinese Taipei.

AFC U20 Womens Asian Cup: India beats Chinese Taipei; register first win in 22 years – Highlights
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India lost to Japan in their 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign opener (Photo credit: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 8 April 2026 2:00 PM IST

The Indian women's U20 football team will take on Chinese Taipei in the final group match of the AFC Women's U20 Asian Cup 2026 in Thailand.

The team had a horrid run so far, losing both their game earlier against Japan and Australia, having a -11 goal difference before the start of this match.

However, they bounced back strongly with a convincing win in their final group match. Sibani Nongmeikapam scored a brace, while Bhumika Khumukcham scored one goal.

The team now hope that Uzbekistan and Jordan play out a draw in the other group, which will help India qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time in 22 years.

As it happened:

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2026-04-08 08:30:53
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