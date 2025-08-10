AFC U20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers: AIFF announces $25,000 reward for Indian team

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a reward of USD 25,000 for the U20 women's team following their outstanding performance, which secured India’s qualification for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in two decades.

The last time India qualified for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup was back in 2006.

The India U20 women produced some fine performances, remaining undefeated in their Group D qualification campaign, where they played Indonesia and Turkmenistan before defeating hosts Myanmar in front of a capacity crowd at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar.

India maintained a clean sheet throughout the tournament and did not concede a single goal.

The U20 women have been in camp since December 2024 and have played the Pink Ladies Youth Cup in Türkiye, defeating teams like Hong Kong and Jordan.

Ahead of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers, a number of the U20 players trained with the senior team before the Young Tigresses faced Uzbekistan U20s in two friendlies in Tashkent.