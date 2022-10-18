Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India v/s Kuwait- Updates, Scores, Results
Get all your LIVE updates around India's final qualifier against Kuwait right here.
India are out of contention for the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup, but can they go out on a winning note? Stay tuned to find out!
Live Updates
- 18 Oct 2022 4:51 PM GMT
21'- CLOSEE!
Himanshu's header is on target but it bounces into the hands of Kuwait's goalie.
- 18 Oct 2022 4:50 PM GMT
20'- Great buildup from India!
Taison tries to find Gurkirat in the box but gets a corner.
- 18 Oct 2022 4:40 PM GMT
10'- Close one!!
Good try from Kuwait's Alheleeli from the freekick as the shot strike the crossbar!
- 18 Oct 2022 4:38 PM GMT
8'- TAISON SCORES!!!
He gets the ball from the backline and tries to dribble in. After getting the ball back from a ricochet, he takes it on the first go and scores a blinder!
IND 1-0 KUW
