Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India lose 1-4 to Australia- Updates, Scores, Results
Get all your LIVE updates around India's match right here.
After a valiant effort, India lost their first group stage match 2-4 to Iraq. Will they be able to get their first win against mighty Australia?
Stay tuned to find out!
Live Updates
- 16 Oct 2022 3:21 PM GMT
FULL TIME.
IND 1-4 AUS
- 16 Oct 2022 3:20 PM GMT
91'- Australia add another goal.
Caputo scores to increase the deficit.
IND 1-4 AUS
- 16 Oct 2022 3:14 PM GMT
86'- Australia scores!
Segecic scores brilliantly to ensure three points for Australia.
IND 1-3 AUS
- 16 Oct 2022 3:06 PM GMT
76'- SO CLOSEEE!
Gurkirat goes past the Aussie goalie and passes it towards the goal but just misses. The Indian player at the end couldn't put it inside the net.
- 16 Oct 2022 2:51 PM GMT
62'- GURKIRAT SCORES!!!
IND 1-2 AUS
Next Story