Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India lose 1-4 to Australia- Updates, Scores, Results

Get all your LIVE updates around India's match right here.

AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India lose 1-4 to Australia- Updates, Scores, Results
X

India U-20 men's football team. (Source: AIFF Media team)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-16T20:52:26+05:30

After a valiant effort, India lost their first group stage match 2-4 to Iraq. Will they be able to get their first win against mighty Australia?

Stay tuned to find out!

Live Updates

>Load More
AFC Asian Cup Indian Football Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X