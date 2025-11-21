AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Bibiano Fernandes names 23-member squad

India U17 men's head coach Bibiano Fernandes has named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers, beginning on November 22 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.

India will face Palestine (November 22), Chinese Taipei (November 26), Lebanon (November 28) and the Islamic Republic of Iran (November 30).

The group winners will qualify for the final tournament in Saudi Arabia next year, which will act as the qualification pathway for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026. All matches will kick off at 19:30 IST.

India's 23-member squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Ankur Rajbagh, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Shubham Poonia.

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom, Thonggoumong Touthang.

Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Jasir Khan, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.

India’s schedule at AFc U17 Qualifiers 2025

19:30 IST, November 22: Palestine vs India

19:30 IST, November 26: India vs Chinese Taipei

19:30 IST, November 28: India vs Lebanon

19:30 IST, November 30: IR Iran vs India

Venue: EKA Arena, Ahmedabad

Live streaming: plus.fifa.com