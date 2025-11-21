Football
AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Bibiano Fernandes names 23-member squad
India will face Palestine, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon and Iran in Ahmedabad from November 22 to 30.
India U17 men's head coach Bibiano Fernandes has named a 23-member squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers, beginning on November 22 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad.
India will face Palestine (November 22), Chinese Taipei (November 26), Lebanon (November 28) and the Islamic Republic of Iran (November 30).
The group winners will qualify for the final tournament in Saudi Arabia next year, which will act as the qualification pathway for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026. All matches will kick off at 19:30 IST.
India's 23-member squad for AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers
Goalkeepers: Manashjyoti Baruah, Maroof Shafi, Rajrup Sarkar.
Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Ankur Rajbagh, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Md Aimaan Bin, Shubham Poonia.
Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom, Thonggoumong Touthang.
Forwards: Aazim Parveez Najar, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Jasir Khan, Lesvin Rebelo, Rahan Ahmed.
India’s schedule at AFc U17 Qualifiers 2025
19:30 IST, November 22: Palestine vs India
19:30 IST, November 26: India vs Chinese Taipei
19:30 IST, November 28: India vs Lebanon
19:30 IST, November 30: IR Iran vs India
Venue: EKA Arena, Ahmedabad
Live streaming: plus.fifa.com