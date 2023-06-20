AFC U-17 Asian Cup: What are India's chances to progress to the next round?

The Indian national U-17 football team suffered a crushing defeat to Uzbekistan today, diminishing their chances of reaching the quarter-finals. The match showcased India's reluctance to fight for second balls or maintain possession, with their attempts to hit on counters proving fruitless.

The Blue Colts struggled to make an impact, managing only five shots throughout the game, compared to Uzbekistan's overwhelming 23 shots, of which only three found the target. Sahil stood tall but the strike from Reimov was too good for him to stop.

Earlier today, Japan defeated Vietnam with a resounding 3-0 victory, further complicating India's path to the semi-finals. Currently sitting third on the points table, India's only hope for qualification relies on defeating the formidable Japanese team.



Japan, known for its exceptional quality and ranking among the top sides in Asia, poses a daunting challenge for the Indian team. The Blue Colts will need to muster all their strength and tactical prowess to outshine their opponents and keep their dreams of progressing in the tournament alive.

With their chances hanging by a thread, India must regroup and devise a winning strategy to overcome Japan's might. The team will undoubtedly face an uphill battle against Japan.