Football
AFC U-17 Asian Cup LIVE: India v/s Uzbekistan- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
As it stands, India are at the bottom of Group D, though all teams are on a point apiece. India will face Uzbekistan at the Thammasat Stadium today at 5:30 PM. Get all your LIVE updates here.
The India U-17s commenced their AFC U-17 Asian Cup journey with a 1-1 draw against Vietnam. The Blue Colts will take on Uzbekistan at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand today at 5:30 PM.
Currently, India finds itself at the bottom of Group D, alongside Japan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, with each team earning a single point.
Can they take all the points home today?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 20 Jun 2023 11:34 AM GMT
Rival Watch!
Japan has scored twice in five minutes against Vietnam and cemented their top position on the table.
- 20 Jun 2023 11:13 AM GMT
Here's how the Blue Colts line up against Uzbekistan!
Gangte replaces Akash in the starting 11!
- 20 Jun 2023 11:01 AM GMT
Ready to roar!
The Blue Colts have arrived at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani.
- 20 Jun 2023 10:56 AM GMT
Rival watch!
Japan leads on a narrow one goal lead against Vietnam at half-time.
- 20 Jun 2023 10:50 AM GMT
Recap of the game against Vietnam!
India came back from behind to draw 1-1 against Vietnam in the opening Group D match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, on Saturday. Long Vu had put Vietnam in the lead towards the end of the first half, but Malemngamba Thokchom equalised in the 69th minute, to salvage a point for India. And what a goal that was!!
- 20 Jun 2023 10:40 AM GMT
The Blue Colts take on Uzbekistan today!
As it stands Japan are on the top of the table as they are leading one nil against Vietnam. India needs to win today to ensure a top two finish.