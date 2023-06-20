Asian Games
Football

AFC U-17 Asian Cup LIVE: India v/s Uzbekistan- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

As it stands, India are at the bottom of Group D, though all teams are on a point apiece. India will face Uzbekistan at the Thammasat Stadium today at 5:30 PM. Get all your LIVE updates here.

AFC U-17 Asian Cup LIVE: India v/s Uzbekistan- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
India U-17 in the AFC Asian Cup(Image via AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 20 Jun 2023 11:51 AM GMT

The India U-17s commenced their AFC U-17 Asian Cup journey with a 1-1 draw against Vietnam. The Blue Colts will take on Uzbekistan at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand today at 5:30 PM.

Currently, India finds itself at the bottom of Group D, alongside Japan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, with each team earning a single point.

Can they take all the points home today?

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-06-20 10:30:45
Indian Football TeamAFC Asian Cup
