AFC U-17 Asian Cup LIVE: India v/s Uzbekistan- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

The India U-17s commenced their AFC U-17 Asian Cup journey with a 1-1 draw against Vietnam. The Blue Colts will take on Uzbekistan at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand today at 5:30 PM.

Currently, India finds itself at the bottom of Group D, alongside Japan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam, with each team earning a single point.

Can they take all the points home today?

