AFC Men's U17 Asian Cup 2026: India eye FIFA World Cup spot – Preview

The Indian U17 men's football team is set to compete at the 2026 AFC U17 Men’s Asian Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from May 5 to 22.

India will be competing at this level for the 10th time and for the first time in three years after missing the previous edition.

There will be 15 teams in the competition, with three groups of four teams and a group of three teams, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the knockout stage.

All the teams which make it to the knockouts, will book themselves a spot at the U17 FIFA World Cup 2026.

India’s group has been reduced to three teams following DPR Korea’s withdrawal, where they will take on defending champions Uzbekistan and a formidable Australian team in Group D.

Also, since Qatar is hosting this year’s World Cup, Asia will have 9 representatives, which means if Qatar reach the quarter-finals, the best third-placed team from the group stage can also qualify for the World Cup.

India will begin its campaign against Australia on May 6th, followed by a game against Uzbekistan on May 10th.

India’s squad for the AFC Men's U17 Asian Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Alok Nishad, Manashjyoti Baruah, Rajrup Sarkar

Defenders: Abhishek Kumar Mondal, Indra Rana Magar, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, Lawmsangzuala, Lesvin Rebelo, Md Aimaan Bin, Shubham Poonia

Midfielders: Dallalmuon Gangte, Denny Singh Wangkhem, Diamond Singh Thokchom, Moosa Ashiq Sofi, Nitishkumar Meitei Yengkhom

Forwards: Adil Aman A, Azlaan Shah Kh, Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, Heeranganba Seram, Rahan Ahmed, Raj Singh Wahengbam, Washington Singh Ngangom, Yuvraj Kadam

India's schedule at the AFC U17 Men's Asian Cup 2026

May 6: Australia vs India - 9:30 PM IST

May 10: India vs Uzbekistan - 10:30 PM IST

Where to Watch?

All the matches from the 2026 AFC Men's U17 Asian Cup will be live telecast on the official AFC Asian Cup YouTube Channel.