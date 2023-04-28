Football
AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India v/s Myanmar- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
India faces Myanmar in the hopes of securing their passage to Round 2 of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers.
After their win over Kyrgyz Republic, India U-17 women's team will be hoping to get a similar result to book their place in the Round 2 of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers.
Live updates:
Live Updates
- 28 April 2023 2:22 PM GMT
20' Pooja denied by the keeper !!
Pooja runs through the left breaking the offside trap, good effort but shoots straight to the keeper. Seconds later Raul shoots straight to the keeper, again !!
- 28 April 2023 2:16 PM GMT
15' India continues to dominate
The attacking trio of Minaka, Raul and Pooja are constantly creating threat in the Myanmar box.
- 28 April 2023 2:14 PM GMT
11' LUCKY !!!!
That could have been the first goal from Myanmar, desperate defending but India manages to clear it. On the other end the first touch from Sulochana Raul is a little heavy and we misses a good chance.
- 28 April 2023 2:07 PM GMT
5' India starts the game on the front foot !
The young tigresses have started the game on a positive note. The constant pressure in the Myanmar box is rewarded with three corner kicks in a row. However none of them finds the back of the net. Myanmar is soaking up the pressure and putting numbers forward.
- 28 April 2023 2:00 PM GMT
KICK OFF !
We have the ball rolling in Kyrgyz. India plays from right to left.
- 28 April 2023 1:52 PM GMT
India needs a win to make it to the second round !
Given that Myanmar and India are tied in terms of points and goal differential, the winner of this match advances to the second round. If the game is tied, the team that prevails will be determined by a penalty shootout.
- 28 April 2023 1:37 PM GMT
WELCOME TO THE LIVE BLOG !
Welcome to the LIVE blog of India vs. Myanmar's AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifying match. Here, you'll get all the LIVE updates about the crucial game.