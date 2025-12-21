AFC to introduce Nations League to enhance development opportunities

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening National Team football across the Continent with plans to introduce an AFC Nations League in the coming period.

AFC Nations League will be a tier-based national team annual competition, offering AFC's Member Associations (MAs), including the Indian national team, to establish a more structured and sustainable international match framework.

This will be the first time such a league will be introduced in Asia, following the footsteps of the UEFA Nations League and CONCACAF Nations League.

Need for AFC Nations League

The AFC remains focused on delivering high-quality and consistent development pathways for its MAs in accordance with its long-term vision to advance football across Asia.

However, the effective utilisation of the FIFA International Match Windows has become increasingly challenging due to limited opponent availability, rising operational costs and logistical complexities, often diminishing the sporting value of international fixtures.

These challenges have highlighted the need for a more structured, predictable and sustainable competition framework for National Teams and, following a comprehensive internal review and consultation process, the Confederation has decided in principle to introduce an AFC Nations League.

The proposed competition aims to ensure regular, meaningful international football during FIFA International Match Windows, promote competitive balance through level-based matchups, improve cost efficiencies through centralised coordination, and provide clearer progression pathways for National Teams.

Commenting on the initiative, AFC General Secretary Datuk Seri Windsor John said: “The AFC Nations League represents an important step forward in our ongoing commitment to support the development of our 47 Member Associations. By introducing a structured competition platform during the FIFA International Match Windows, with greater calendar stability and clear sporting incentives, we aim to ensure consistent access to high-quality matches while addressing logistical and cost-related challenges faced by National Teams.

“In addition to the sporting benefits, we have also seen strong interest and growing demand from our commercial partners for a Nations League-style competition, reflecting its appeal to fans, broadcasters and stakeholders alike and its ability to deliver a more compelling and marketable international football product.”

Further details regarding the competition format, timeline and implementation will be deliberated through the relevant AFC committees and stakeholder consultations and announced in due course.