AFC reveals Dream XI for Asian Cup

With five months to go to the AFC Asian Cup 2023, the Asian Football Confederation revealed the all-time Dream XI on Saturday. The team has been determined based on votes cast by the fans between July 12 and July 30 this year.

The Dream XI has been chosen from a pool of 48 players who left their mark on the storied history of the continent's most prestigious national team competition.

The final squad was established based on the most highly voted players in each position, as well as the selections of a panel of Asian football experts.

According to the votes, Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Deayea has emerged as the top choice between the sticks for the competition’s Dream XI. Meanwhile, the defensive line consisted of four national and continental icons: Japan’s Yuto Nagatomo and Yuji Nakazawa, Iran’s Mehdi Mahdavikia and South Korea's Hong Myung-bo.

Fans also picked a stellar midfield comprising Korea Republic legend Park Ji-sung and Japan’s 2011 AFC Asian Cup winner Keisuke Honda, as well as 2000 and 2004 AFC Asian Cup champion Shunsuke Nakamura.

In the final third, fans chose three forwards who made a name for themselves in both Asian and global football throughout their journeys: South Korean star Son Heung-min, Iran’s beloved legend Ali Daei and 2015 AFC Asian Cup champion Tim Cahill.

The fan whose squad best matches the final selected Dream XI will be contacted by the AFC to claim their prize: a trip with a companion to the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 between defending champion Qatar and Lebanon on 12 January 2024.

AFC Asian Cup Dream XI:

GOALKEEPER: Mohammed Al-Deayea (KSA)



DEFENDERS: Yuto Nagatomo (JPN), Hong Myung-bo (KOR), Mehdi Mahdavikia (IRN), Yuji Nakazawa (JPN)



MIDFIELDERS: Park Ji-sung (KOR), Keisuke Honda (JPN), Shunsuke Nakamura (JPN)



FORWARDS: Son Heung-min (KOR), Ali Daei (IRN), Tim Cahill (AUS)



SUBSTITUTES: Mathew Ryan (AUS), Saleh Al Nuaimah (KSA), Nashat Akram (IRQ), Majed Abdullah (KSA)

