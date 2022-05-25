AFC Cup: What helped ATKMB qualify for inter-zonal semifinals?

ATK Mohun Bagan turned the tables all the way as the Mariners qualified to the inter-zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup 2022. Juan Ferrando's men started their journey with a shocking set back as Gokulam Kerala FC handed them a 4-2 loss in the opening affair of the tournament. However, ATK Mohun Bagan picked up the pace with the 4-0 win against Bashundhara Kings and finally a 5-2 victory against Maldives side Maziya SR.

While Juan Ferrando's tactical genius is identified as one of the main reasons behind the campaign we at The Bridge, look at some of the key points that facilitated the mammoth comeback.



Joni Kauko's pivotal role in the midfield:

Joni Kauko's first game in the Green and Maroon outfit was ATK Mohun Bagan's 6-0 loss against FC Nasaf in AFC Cup 2021 in the interzonal semifinals. From that, to scoring a brace in the final round robin game in AFC Cup 2022, Kauko has come a long way. Kauko's presence in the midfield has acted like a pivot as the Finnish player completes the transition.

Although being a defensive midfielder in nature, Kauko's forward run maintains the supply line to the prolific goal scorers like Liston Colaco or Roy Krishna. Defensively, Kauko has not been any less either. In the game against Maziya, despite the brace, Kauko maintained a passing accuracy of 85% while making clean tackles in averting the danger away for the side.



Impressive stats for youngsters Liston Colaco and Arsh Anwer:

Juan Ferrando showed immense quality and risk as he dropped ISL star custodian Amrinder Singh for 19 year old Arsh Anwer. Despite conceding two goals against Maziya, the teenage keeper showed a lot of character as he kept a flaring Robson D Silva of Bashundhara Kings at bay, making four important saves. Against Maziya Arsh was substituted by Subrata Paul in the 76th minute, but provided two important saves.



As for Liston Colaco, the 23 year old forward, has been the Mariner's key to success in the AFC Cup Group stage campaign. Being directly involved in six goals- fours goals and two assists in only three games, bagging a hat-trick, Colaco has been the most consistent player for ATK Mohun Bagan. The former Hyderabad FC youngster added agility and pace to the team, while being utmost impactful in the front third of the team.



Juan Ferrando's quick decisions:

With main central defender Tiri being stretchered off the field,in their opening encounter, along with midfield pivot Hugo Boumous picking up an injury, Juan Ferrando seemed to be in dire straits. However, his tactical genius was evident as he was swift to act on his shortcomings.

With the defensive woes of his team being exposed to the bones against Gokulam Kerala FC, Juan Ferrando opted for a more defensive team bringing in the defensive midfielder Deepak Tangri to assist the defence consisting Pritam Kotal, Subhashish Bose and Prabir Das. Although Sandesh Jhingan was sustaining an injury the coach took the risk of playing the central defender. Juan was bold enough to drop his regularly playing custodian Amrinder Singh to give his a rest, understanding his fatigue after conceding four goals.



Juan Ferrando and co. made an ultimate statement of why the Mariners were the favourites to qualify for the AFC Cup 2022 with two dominant wins. However, Juan Ferrando ended the day on a note that he and his team 'play the best football on the pitch'.

