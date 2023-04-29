Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
AFC Cup Playoff LIVE: Odisha FC v/s Gokulam Kerala- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Hero Super Cup 2023 winners Odisha FC take on Gokulam Kerala for a spot in the AFC Cup.
Odisha FC are running high on spirits after winning the Hero Super Cup 2023 and will be hoping to pip locals Gokulam Kerala to book a spot in the AFC Cup 2023-24 season.
Live Updates
2023-04-29 13:00:39
- 29 April 2023 3:19 PM GMT
91' Shibin Raj denies Mauricio !
Shibin denies Mauricio's shot to the far post.
- 29 April 2023 3:14 PM GMT
87' Substitution !
Nandha Kumar off for Raynier Fernandes.
- 29 April 2023 3:10 PM GMT
78' Mendyguxtia again !!
Mendy is not giving any chance for the Odisha FC defence to relax. However he gets a booking for throwing the ball in frustration.
- 29 April 2023 3:03 PM GMT
73' Mendyguxtia comes close !
Mendyguxtia's shot goes slightly wide.
- 29 April 2023 3:00 PM GMT
71' Substitution !
Sreekuttan and Hakku are off for Samuel and Noufal Jr.
- 29 April 2023 2:58 PM GMT
69' Substitution !
Paul and Aniket are coming on for Jerry and Princeton.
- 29 April 2023 2:55 PM GMT
65' Gokulam ain't backing out !
Gokulam Kerala are piling up pressure on the visitors.
