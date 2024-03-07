Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

AFC Cup LIVE: Odisha FC 0-1 Central Coast Mariners- Scores, Updates, Blog

Mikael Doka takes the lead for CentralCoastMariners in the 35th minute. Get all the LIVE updates here.

Roy Krishna has been exceptional for Odisha FC since he scored seven goals from 12 outings in ISL 2023-24. (Photo credit: ISL)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 March 2024 8:39 AM GMT

Odisha FC will be up against one of the top Australian clubs, Central Coast Mariners in a crucial away leg assignment at the AFC Cup Inter-zone play-off semi-final at the Industree Group Stadium, Gosford on Thursday.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

