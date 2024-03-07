Football
AFC Cup LIVE: Odisha FC 0-1 Central Coast Mariners- Scores, Updates, Blog
Mikael Doka takes the lead for CentralCoastMariners in the 35th minute. Get all the LIVE updates here.
Odisha FC will be up against one of the top Australian clubs, Central Coast Mariners in a crucial away leg assignment at the AFC Cup Inter-zone play-off semi-final at the Industree Group Stadium, Gosford on Thursday.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 7 March 2024 8:38 AM GMT
35' GOAL!
Central Coast Mariners take the lead with a goal from the 24-year-old Brazilian, Mikael Doka!
What a clean strike! Odisha FC now trailing as Mariners go 1-0 up. The game just got even more intense!
- 7 March 2024 8:30 AM GMT
26' Odisha holding on strong!
Freekick for Odisha FC from the middle of the park, but no danger for Central Coast Mariners as they clear it and swiftly turn to attack. Odisha FC's defense stands strong, keeping the danger away for now.
- 7 March 2024 8:15 AM GMT
11' Odisha gets lucky there!
A moment of chaos in Odisha FC's box as three Central Coast Mariners players take shots! One rattles off the bar! Odisha FC lucky to escape without conceding there. The pressure is on!
- 7 March 2024 8:08 AM GMT
5' Amrinder at it!
A quick counter from Central Coast Mariners, but Amrinder Singh comes to the rescue with a solid save!
Odisha FC's defense holding strong early on.
- 7 March 2024 8:01 AM GMT
Kickoff!
And we're off! Kick-off at the Industree Group Stadium with Central Coast Mariners in the yellow jersey, taking on Odisha FC.
Mariners are attacking from left to right.
- 7 March 2024 7:38 AM GMT
Hello!
Welcome to the live blog coverage of the AFC Cup Interzonal Semi-Final between Odisha FC and Central Coast Mariners!
Odisha FC is away at the Industree Group Stadium in Gosford, ready to battle it out for victory. Stay tuned for all the updates!