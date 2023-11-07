Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

AFC Cup LIVE: Odisha FC 1 - 2 Maziya- Updates, Scores, Blog

N. Hassan and Balabanovic scored for Maziya Fall scored for Odisha. Get all the LIVE Updates.

Diego Mauricio (Source: Odisha FC/Twitter)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 7 Nov 2023 11:26 AM GMT

Odisha FC aims to secure their second victory in the AFC Cup group stage as they head to the Maldives to confront Maziya S&RC at the National Football Stadium. Currently, Odisha FC and Maziya S&RC occupy the third and fourth positions in the AFC Cup Group D standings.

Both teams have garnered three points from their three matches thus far.

Stay tuned for LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2023-11-07 09:00:33
