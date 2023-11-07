Football
AFC Cup LIVE: Odisha FC 1 - 2 Maziya- Updates, Scores, Blog
N. Hassan and Balabanovic scored for Maziya Fall scored for Odisha. Get all the LIVE Updates.
Odisha FC aims to secure their second victory in the AFC Cup group stage as they head to the Maldives to confront Maziya S&RC at the National Football Stadium. Currently, Odisha FC and Maziya S&RC occupy the third and fourth positions in the AFC Cup Group D standings.
Both teams have garnered three points from their three matches thus far.
- 7 Nov 2023 11:25 AM GMT
64' GOAL!
Odisha FC pulls one back in the 64th minute! Mourtada Fall connects with a corner from Jahou and heads it in.
- 7 Nov 2023 11:19 AM GMT
57' Chanceee!
A promising chance for Odisha as Mauricio sets up Roy Krishna inside the box, but a whistle is blown, leaving everyone puzzled. Roy Krishna appears unhappy with the decision.
- 7 Nov 2023 10:49 AM GMT
Half time!
It's half-time in the AFC Cup match between Odisha FC and Maziya S&RC. The score stands at 2-0 in favor of Maziya. Stay with us for the second half as we continue to provide live updates.
- 7 Nov 2023 10:49 AM GMT
45' Maziya comes close!
A close call for Odisha FC as Maziya narrowly misses a scoring opportunity! Luck seems to be on Odisha's side this time.
- 7 Nov 2023 10:40 AM GMT
38' Fall comes close to scoring!
Mourtada Fall came close to scoring with a header, but it narrowly missed the far post. Odisha FC is pushing hard for a goal to get back into the game.
- 7 Nov 2023 10:34 AM GMT
30' Mourtada Fall is booked!
Mourtada Fall picks up an early yellow card.
- 7 Nov 2023 10:27 AM GMT
25' GOAL!
Maziya S&RC scores from the penalty spot as Balabanovic converts in the 25th minute! Maziya extend their lead.
- 7 Nov 2023 10:26 AM GMT
24' Penalty for Maziya!
It's a penalty for Maziya as Mourtada Fall fouls a Maziya player on the counter-attack. A critical moment in the game!
- 7 Nov 2023 10:22 AM GMT
20' Mauriciooo!
Mauricio showing some skill with a good dribble into the box, but it looks like things got a bit heated as an argument broke out between Mauricio and a Maziya defender. Tensions are running high on the field.