AFC Cup LIVE: Odisha FC 1-0 Basundhara Kings- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Live Updates
- 11 Dec 2023 3:34 PM GMT
72' Srabon saves again!
It is Mauricio who hits one left footed shot after he was found by Jahouh but it is saved by Srabon.
- 11 Dec 2023 3:27 PM GMT
61' It is Mourtada Fall and Kalinga erupts.
In the third time of calling, Jahouh finds Fall who jumped above everyone and it is a GOAL!
What a moment for ODISHA FC!
- 11 Dec 2023 3:17 PM GMT
54' Maurtoda Fall misses a free header.
Finally one good set piece from Odisha FC but Fall heads with wide.
- 11 Dec 2023 3:12 PM GMT
50' That could have been a penalty.
Goddard was dragged twice but a penalty shout goes into vain and no VAR means Odisha can't appeal.
- 11 Dec 2023 3:03 PM GMT
Half Time: Odisha FC 0-0 Basundhra Kings
First half ends with Basundhara Kings getting a red card and Odisha FC having one man advantage.
- 11 Dec 2023 2:47 PM GMT
45+2' Frustrating half for Odisha.
Odisha has done brilliantly to be only frustrated by the end product.
Jahouh has been poor on the set piece.
- 11 Dec 2023 2:42 PM GMT
38' End to End football here.
First Odisha FC create a move but it is thwarted by brilliant defending from Kings and later Amrinder saves one free kick.
- 11 Dec 2023 2:35 PM GMT
29' Kings try to come back!
Basundhara have made some good moves and specially on counter but they are struggling in midfield.
- 11 Dec 2023 2:25 PM GMT
19' Odisha FC has corners but it is wasted.
It has been brilliant football from Odisha FC but they are yet to make any chance count.
Another Odisha corner, another poor delivery, this time it's Goddard.
- 11 Dec 2023 2:15 PM GMT
9' What a chance for Mauricio!
That a stunning move. Jahouh sweeps a superb diagonal over to Ranawade and hr plays it inside to Jerry Mawia, who plays Goddard in down the right with a nice pass.
He cut that across to Mauricio, but with the goal gaping, he just couldn't make contact on that one, with Saad Uddin lurking behind.