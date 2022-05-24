Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
AFC Cup LIVE: Gokulam Kerala take on Bashundhara Kings — Updates, Blog, Score, Results
I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC will play their final group stage match of the AFC Cup 2022 against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings. Follow LIVE updates.
After beginning their campaign with a resounding 4-2 win over ATK Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala suffered a humbling 0-1 defeat at the hands of Maziya FC. With all four teams in Group D tied on three points each, the I-League champions face the Bashundhara Kings in a must-win match.
Follow The Bridge's LIVE updates from the match here:
Live Updates
- 24 May 2022 10:06 AM GMT
Group D of the AFC Cup 2022
All eyes will be on today's results as fate of 4 teams hang in balance
