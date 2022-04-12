Football
AFC Cup LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan leads 3-0 against Blue Star - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from ATK Mohun Bagan's clash against Blue Star in the AFC Cup.
Juan Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Sri Lanka's Blue Star in the second preliminary round of AFC Cup. The Mariners qualified directly for the second round of tournament after finishing second in ISL 2020-21.
Pritam Kotal and boys will start as firm favourties against a depleted Blue Star unit today. Will they manage to churn out a dominating performance?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 12 April 2022 3:24 PM GMT
63' - SENSATIONAL RUN!
A sensational run from Hugo Boumous, dribbles past three defenders but does not have the angle to scores. Chips straight to the goalkeeper. But that was a run and a half from the French-Moroccan.
- 12 April 2022 3:18 PM GMT
55' - SAVE, FERNANDO!
David Williams could have done better here. The fourth goal was there for the taking for ATKMB but Williams fails to get it past the Blue Star goalkeeper Fernando, who did extremely well to deny the Australian.
- 12 April 2022 3:16 PM GMT
54' - Good work from Arsh Anwer
He is on his debut, but it clearly does not feel so. A dangerous run from Blue Star and Arsh Anwer Shaikh charges in and takes the ball in his control. Danger averted.
- 12 April 2022 3:08 PM GMT
47' - Mohun Bagan in control
The second half started with Blue Star in the possession, but things have changed quickly and ATKMB are looking to press forward.
- 12 April 2022 2:50 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
ATK Mohun Bagan were always the favourites to clinch this contest, but this has been all too easy for the Mariners. The Kolkata-based side have been absolutely dominant and this has turned into a one-sided contest, thanks to a double strike from Joni Kauko and one from Manvir Singh.
Should be an easy wrap-up from here for ATKMB, while BSSC will have an uphill task in their hands when they come out post the break.
- 12 April 2022 2:40 PM GMT
39' - GOALLLLL!
A handball inside the D by Blue Star and ATKMB have a penalty. Joni Kauko steps up to take it and nets it in towards the left bottom off the goalkeeper. Fernando had no chance there.
That's a brace already for Kauko!
ATKMB 3-0 BSSC
- 12 April 2022 2:37 PM GMT
35' - DOUBLE SAVE!
An excellent shot from Prabir Das and it's blocked by Fernando. The ball rebounds to David Williams, who takes the second attempt and it's deflected off again by the Blue Star defender.
Top stuff from the stopper!
- 12 April 2022 2:30 PM GMT
29' - Manvir Singh SCORESSSS!
Manvir Singh wins an aerial duel, controls the ball, runs into the D, and shoots it in. SOOOO EASYYYYYYY!
ATKMB 2-0 BSSC
- 12 April 2022 2:26 PM GMT
23' - JONI KAUKOOOOOOO!
A beautiful run and cross from the right flank inside the D. The Blue Star defence tries to hang on as it gets messy inside the box, the ball finally finds Joni Kauko and the Finnish star slots it in with ease.
Into the lead goes, ATK Mohun Bagan!
ATKMB 1-0 BSSC
- 12 April 2022 2:20 PM GMT
19' - Kiyan Nassiri MISSES!
A beautiful cross from Manvir from the right flank, but Kiyan Nassiri fails to get a touch. That would have been a tap in, if he had managed to collect it. BAD, BAD MISS!