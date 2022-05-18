Football
AFC Cup 2022 LIVE: Gokulam Kerala v ATK Mohun Bagan — Updates, results, scores, goals
I-League champions Gokulam Kerala will be up against Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights in the opening game of the AFC Cup 2022.
Read updates here:
Live Updates
- 18 May 2022 12:53 PM GMT
Gokulam Kerala 4-2 Atk Mohun Bagan
89' GOALLL!!
Majcen finds Jithin in the right spot from a sublime pass. He makes no mistake finding the goalkeeper alone inside the box. He delivers the coup de grace for Kerala. Kerala beating the mighty Mariners.
- 18 May 2022 12:50 PM GMT
88' Clock is ticking faster for the home team. The Mariners are desperate for an equaliser. GKFC, however, keeps the pressure on.
- 18 May 2022 12:46 PM GMT
84' A wasted corner by Liston Colaco. Keeps way out of the target!
- 18 May 2022 12:45 PM GMT
ATKMB now have a big chance to get back right into the game. Their task is cut out!
- 18 May 2022 12:44 PM GMT
82' Sreekuttan had dodged all the ATKMB defenders but couldn't find the angle.
- 18 May 2022 12:43 PM GMT
Liston Colaco strikes for ATK Mohun Bagan
80' GOALLLLLL!
Free-kick opportunity for the Mariners. Liston Colaco with a GOLAZZZZO. Slots it in the top-right corner. A classic Liston shines for ATKMB. Clinical finish by the Goan forward
- 18 May 2022 12:40 PM GMT
78' Manveer is frustrated and takes a shot from the distance. Didn't help ATKMB's cause.
- 18 May 2022 12:38 PM GMT
CHANGE!
75' Ravi Rana comes in for Ashutosh Mehta
- 18 May 2022 12:36 PM GMT
74' Fletcher is down from a tackle by Kauko.
- 18 May 2022 12:34 PM GMT
72' Sreekuttan plays on the ATKMB defence and dodges past Subhashish. David Williams' tackle saves from the danger.