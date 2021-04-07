Football
AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC will take on Nepal's Tribhuwan Army
Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC will take on Nepal's football club Tribhuwan Army in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup.
Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC will take on Nepal's football club Tribhuwan Army in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup.
The Nepal Army Club beat Sri Lanka Police SC 4-1 in the qualifying play-off preliminary round one clash on Monday to progress in Round 2, where they will face off against the Indian club.
The match is scheduled to be held on April 14 at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa.
In the meanwhile, Bengaluru FC on Wednesday said three COVID-19 cases have been detected among their players and staff after the side assembled for training in Panaji ahead of their AFC Qualifiers (Preliminary Stage Two) match on April 14.
The positive cases were reported during BFC's training camp which began here on April 5. "Bengaluru FC continues to take all the necessary precautions at the highest levels to stay safe, secure and healthy." Earlier, BFC skipper and India star Sunil Chettri had tested positive for COVID-19. The striker, however, has recovered.