AFC Cup 2022 - ATK Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala in action - Preview, Predicted 11, When to Watch, Live Stream

Preparing to overturn opening day woes, ATK Mohun Bagan prepare for Bashundhara Kings on May 21st at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan while at the sametime Gokulam Kerala FC get ready to face Maldives outfit Maziya SR.



The game against Gokulam Kerala FC was an eye opener for coach Juan Ferrando, as the defensive woes of the team was exposed to the bones. At the same time, unfortunate circumstances with wastefulness of the forwards upfront, deprived the Mariners from scoring. However, their miseries deepened with central defender Tiri being stretchered outside the field following an ACL injury. With Tiri being absent, along with Sandesh Jhingan not totally fit and Hugo Boumous not present, coach Ferrando will have to make the best use of the resources available.



As for Bashundhara Kings no such news of injury has been heard and a fully fit squad is likely to be available. With their last encounter ending in a 1-1 affair, the cross-border rivals will look for a win, while if ATK Mohun Bagan loses on the three points, their team will be closer to an early elimination.



Predicted Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amarinder Singh(GK) ,Subhasish Bose, Ashutosh Mehtai, Pritam Kotal , Prabir Das; Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangrii, David Williams; Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna(C), Manvir Singh.



Bashundhara Kings: Anisur Rahman Zico (GK), Tariq Kazi, Bishwanath Ghosh, Khaled Shafiei,Yeasin Arafat, Masuk Miah Zoni, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Ibrahim, Miguel Figueira, Robinho, Nuha Marong.



Gokulam Kerala v/s Maziya SR



On the other hand, soaring high from their mammoth win against ATK Mohun Bagan, Vincenzo Alberto Annese will look forward to keep their momentum as they face Maziya SR who narrowly lost to Bashundhara Kings on their opening day encounter.

While Jourdaine Fletcher had trained with the team earlier today, he still seems to be in doubt for the game, after being subbed off with a limping foot. Jithin MS, who scored the final goal for the Malabarians can come for Fletcher.



Predicted Starting XI:

Gokulam Kerala FC: Rakshit Dagar (GK); Muhammed Uvais, Aminou Bouba, Alex Saji, Mohammed Jassim; Sharif Mukhammad (C), Emil Benny, Rishad; Thahir Zaman, Jithin MS, Luka Majcen.



Maziya SR: Kiran Kumar Limbu(GK), Shifaz Hassan, Ali Samooh, Nemanja Kartal, Haisham Hassan, Hussain Nihan, Ibrahim Aisham, Hassan Naiz, Tana, Hamzath Mohamed, Cornelius Stewart.



When to Watch?



The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bashundhara Kings will begin at 4.30 PM IST. While, Gokulam Kerala and Maziya will begin from 8.30 PM IST.

Where to Watch?



All matches of AFC Cup 2022, including those of ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala FC, will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.