Football
AFC Cup 2022 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan take on Maziya — Blog, Updates, Results, Score
ATK Mohun Bagan to take on Maziya in their last group-stage fixture of AFC Cup 2022 on Tuesday evening. Follow LIVE updates from the match
Group D leaders ATK Mohun Bagan of India are all set to take on Maldives' Dhivehi Premier League champions Maziya S&RC in their third group game of the ongoing AFC Cup 2022 on Tuesday.
Follow The Bridge's LIVE blog for all the updates.
Live Updates
- 24 May 2022 3:28 PM GMT
Joni Kauko gives ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 lead
26' GOALLLLL!
Joni Kauko finds the ball deflected past Roy Krishna's feet. A major mistake by the Maziya goalkeeper. Kauko slots it in a calm and composed manner. Fans roar in excitement.
- 24 May 2022 3:25 PM GMT
25' Aisam slots it near the box but hits it wide past the goal post.
- 24 May 2022 3:24 PM GMT
23' Prabir Das finds Roy Krishna with a spectacular pass inside the box. Roy tries to find a gap past Maziya defence but it didn't help him much.
- 24 May 2022 3:21 PM GMT
21' Manvir sets up another attack but fizzes out thanks to Maziya's defence. Could have passed the ball to Roy Krishna
- 24 May 2022 3:20 PM GMT
20' Hamza keeps on lurking in the box. Sent to corner by Deepak Tangri.
- 24 May 2022 3:18 PM GMT
18' Hamza moves ahead again trying to go inside the box. This time gets foiled by McHugh.
- 24 May 2022 3:17 PM GMT
CHANCE for Maziya!
16' Hamza Mohammed goes one-on-one against Arsh Anwar. He had dodged past the goalie but could not keep it on target. Big chance missed by Maziya.\
- 24 May 2022 3:16 PM GMT
15' The play is being kept in the midfield. ATK Mohun Bagan need to show the urgency. They need to win this tie to move on.