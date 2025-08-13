AFC Champions League Two: FC Goa VsAl Seeb Club - Live score and updates

In what will the FC Goa's first appearance in a continental competition since 2021, on Wednesday night, it takes on Oman’s Al Seeb Club in the preliminary stage for a spot in the AFC Champions League Two group stage.

Back in 2021, the ISL side played the group stage of AFC Champions League and had become the first Indian club to doing so.

FC Goa got to this preliminary stage by winning the last season's Super Cup.

While they will look back on that victory with pride, Al Seeb is one of Oman's leading side and will certainly be no pushovers.

Action begins at at 7:30 pm IST at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

Stay tuned for live updates at it happens: