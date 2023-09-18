Football
AFC Champions League LIVE: Mumbai City vs Nassaji Mazandaran- Scores, Updates, Blog
Mumbai City will take on Nassaji Masandaran in the AFC Champions League group stage today at 7:30 PM. Get all the LIVE Updates here.
Mumbai City are ready to take on Nassaji Masandaran FC in the group stages of AFC Champions League.
This campaign is special as it is the last ACL spot for India.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 18 Sep 2023 1:34 PM GMT
Nassaji Masandaran XI!
Starting 11: Rashid Mazaheri, Vahid Mohammadzadeh, Amirmahdi Janmaleki, Mohammadreza Azadi, Hossein Zamehran (C), Mahmoud Ghaedrahmati, Saber Hardani, Amirmohammad Houshmand, Mohammad Hosseini, Esmaeil Babaei, Mohammadreza Abbasi
Substitutes: Saeid Beigi, Mehrdad Abdikhanghah, Farshid Esmaeili, Hossein Khatir, Ali Davaran, Mehdi Rezaei, Ahmad Mousavi, Jose Antonio Villar, Amirhossein Daliri, Mersad Seifi, Amirhossein Mahjouri, Hassan Emdadi
- 18 Sep 2023 1:10 PM GMT
Hello and Welcome!
Welcome to the live blog coverage of the AFC Champions League Group D match between Mumbai City FC and Nassaji Masandaran!
Stay tuned for real-time updates, commentary, and all the action as it unfolds.