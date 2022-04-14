Football
AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC v/s Al Jazira - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the latest updates from Mumbai City FC's clash against Al Jazira in the AFC Champions League.
Having become the first Indian club to register a win in the prestigious AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC takes on UAE's Al Jazira. While Desmod Buckingham's boys sit at number 2 spot in their Group B, Jazira are lagging at the bottom with two losses in as many games.
Can Mumbai City FC extend their winning run?
Live Updates
- 14 April 2022 4:46 PM GMT
Mumbai City FC Starting 11
A change in the goal for the Islanders as Mohammad Nawaz comes in for a suspended Lachenpa.
- 14 April 2022 4:36 PM GMT
Welcomeeee!
Mourtada Fall and boys from Mumbai take on UAE's Al Jazira looking for the second win of their AFC Champions League campaign. While the Islanders have already created history by becoming the first Indian club to win a Champions League game, can they go one better and create a legacy for others to follow?
