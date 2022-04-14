CWG Begin In
Football

AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC v/s Al Jazira - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the latest updates from Mumbai City FC's clash against Al Jazira in the AFC Champions League.

AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC v/s Al Jazira - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-04-14T22:24:47+05:30

Having become the first Indian club to register a win in the prestigious AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC takes on UAE's Al Jazira. While Desmod Buckingham's boys sit at number 2 spot in their Group B, Jazira are lagging at the bottom with two losses in as many games.

Can Mumbai City FC extend their winning run?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

AFC Champions League Football Indian Football Mumbai City FC 
