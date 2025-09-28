AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan SG approaches CAS over travel to Iran

The Indian Super League outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a resolution regarding their travel to Iran for their upcoming AFC Champions League 2 matches, the club revealed on Saturday.

"Mohun Bagan Super Giant prioritises the safety and well-being of its players, officials, and support staff," a statement from the club read.

"Our players and their families have expressed concern over travel to Iran. The Club, after due consideration, is thoughtful of their request for safety.

"After careful consideration of the government advisories and the potential uncovered risks involved, and upholding the players’ sentiments, the Club has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to seek a fair resolution and safeguard its interests," the statement further read.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant were slated to play Iran's Sepahan SC in a group stage match of the AFC Champions League 2 on September 30.

The recent developments over safety concerns mean that the Indian club is now unlikely travel to Iran for their matches.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant had started their AFC Champions League 2 campaign with a 0-1 loss at home to Ahal FK of Turkmenistan earlier this month.

They now have two away matches lined up against Sepahan SC and Al Hussain of Jordan on October 21.

A withdrawal from Mohun Bagan Super Giant could have larger implications for Indian football. Last season, Mumbai City FC were forced to play in Tehran, Iran without their key overseas players after they expressed discomfort in travelling to the country.