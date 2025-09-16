Football
AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan SG Vs Ahal FK - Live score and updates
Mohun Bagan SG will look to ride the home advantage on Tuesday night’s fixture.
The Salt Lake Stadium will be abuzz on Tuesday night as Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s campaign gets underway against Turkmenistan’s Ahal FK in a Group C league match.
The competition is Asia’s second-tier club competition and this is incidentally Mohun Bagan’s second successive appearance in the group stage.
Can the mariners make a fist of the fixture tonight.
Catch all the live updates right here.
Live Updates
- 16 Sep 2025 3:06 PM GMT
2nd Half | Mohun Bagan 0 - 0 Ahal
59' McLaren has been introduced by Mohun Bagan now.
And he's sent on the run right away with a through ball on the left.
He runs around and puts his left foot to the use...blocked by the Ahal keeper's outstretched left boot.
The offside flag is up and it wouldn't have counted anyway, but McLaren makes his presence felt right away.
- 16 Sep 2025 3:03 PM GMT
2nd Half | Mohun Bagan 0 - 0 Ahal
57' Ahal looking really good in this second half so far.
They break Mohun Bagan's defensive lines with ease and from the edge of the box let fly a strong shot on goal along the carpet.
Vihal is there with the save for the hosts.
- 16 Sep 2025 2:57 PM GMT
2nd Half | Mohun Bagan 0 - 0 Ahal
52' Mohun Bagan employing a high offensive press and Ahal use that to pierce through the mid-field and enter the final third...their shot on goal is weak though.
- 16 Sep 2025 2:51 PM GMT
1nd Half | Mohun Bagan 0 - 0 Ahal
46' And we're underway in the 2nd half of this fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium.
The hosts playing right to left now and they've earned a corner early in the 2nd half.
Cummings takes it and the inswinger is punched out by the Ahal custodian.
- 16 Sep 2025 2:36 PM GMT
Half-time | Mohun Bagan 0 - 0 Ahal
Ahal with the bulk of the possession in the first half.
The hosts did have two corners but with no shots on goal in the opening half, they have plenty of work to do ahead.
- 16 Sep 2025 2:34 PM GMT
Half-time | Mohun Bagan 0 - 0 Ahal
The whistle blows and at half-time, there are no goals to show for either side.
- 16 Sep 2025 2:32 PM GMT
1st Half | Mohun Bagan 0 - 0 Ahal
45' Just one minute of added on time in this first half.
Play has been brisk with very little stoppages.
The first yellow card of the evening is shown and Alred is the guilty party.
- 16 Sep 2025 2:24 PM GMT
1st Half | Mohun Bagan 0 - 0 Ahal
37' Mohun Bagan in the final Ahal third...Cummings receives the ball, moves it on to his left boot and lets fly a long ranger.
Its sails harmlessly over the crossbar.
- 16 Sep 2025 2:19 PM GMT
1st Half | Mohun Bagan 0 - 0 Ahal
32' Ahal with a swift move from the midfield and on to the right flank from where a smart cross comes into the Mohun Bagan box.
A flick-on towards goal by Ahal and the ball comes off the upright.
Mohun Bagan saved by the post.
Photo credit: FanCode
- 16 Sep 2025 2:16 PM GMT
1st Half | Mohun Bagan 0 - 0 Ahal
30' At the half-hour mark, most of the action has been played out in the mid-field.
Both sides have worked to create chances, but no clear opening thus far for either side.