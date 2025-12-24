AFC Champions League 2: FC Goa pause play to draw attention to Indian football situation

FC Goa paused play in the opening few seconds of their 2025 AFC Champions League Two clash against FC Istiklol in what the club termed a "symbolic gesture" to draw the global attention to the mess Indian football finds itself in.

With the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) for the Indian Super League (ISL) ceasing to exist earlier this year, the country is without a league for football.

"At the start of our AFC Champions League Two match, FC Goa’s players briefly paused active play for the opening seconds as a symbolic gesture to highlight the uncertainty currently affecting Indian football," FC Goa said in a statement.

The club clarified that their actions were not targeted at their opponents FC Istiklol or AFC.

"This action was solely intended to draw attention to the broader challenges facing the domestic football ecosystem," the statement read.

"It was not directed at our opponents FC Istiklol, the AFC, or the AFC Champions League Two, all of whom we respect greatly.

"The gesture carried no element of protest against the competition or its stakeholders and was made in good faith, without any intent to cause offence or disruption," it further added.