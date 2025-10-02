AFC Champions League Two: FC Goa concedes its second consecutive defeat

FC Goa suffered a 0-2 defeat to FC Istiklol of Tajikistan in their second AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Group D match at the Central Stadium in Hisor on Wednesday.

Second-half strikes by Rustam Soirov and Reza Dehghani gave the Tajik champions their first win following their 5-0 loss to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr Club on Matchday One.

FC Goa, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat, having lost to Iraq's Al Zawraa SC in their opener in Goa.

The hosts’ Soirov, Manuchehr Safarov, and Muhammadjon Rahimov made tentative tries from outside the area within the first 15 minutes, but their attempts were easily thwarted by keeper Hrithik Tiwari.

Goa’s first chance materialised in the 22nd minute when a corner by Borja Herrera resulted in a goalmouth melee which ended with Spanish defender Pol Moreno booting the ball over the bar.

The scrappy encounter came briefly to life in the 39th minute when Siavash Haghnazari evaded the Goa defence just outside the six-yard box, only to see his shot nicely saved by Tiwari.

Herrera’s header off a cross by Boris Singh five minutes later was headed for goal but was thwarted by a last-second flying save from keeper Stosic Nikola.

Istiklol broke the deadlock a minute after the break when Soirov fired past the flailing hands of Tiwari into the top left corner after taking advantage of a defensive mix-up by Goa captain Sandesh Jhingan and Moreno outside the six-yard area.

The visitors, to their credit, refused to sit back, but consecutive efforts by Javi Siverio and Brison Fernandes in the 55th minute failed to find the target.

Dehghani, who had come on in the 66th minute, extended Istiklol’s lead eight minutes later when he blasted past Tiwari from just outside the area after picking up a loose ball following Rahimov’s fumbled attempt at goal.

Goa’s spirited attempts to close the gap came to nought with Dejan Dražić’s last-minute shot in a crowded goalmouth, flying off into the crowd.

Goa face Al Nassr on October 22 in Margao, while Istiklol meet Al Zawraa on the same day.