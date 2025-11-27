AFC Champions League-2: FC Goa fall short to Al-Zawraa; bow out in group stage

FC Goa suffered a narrow 1–2 defeat against Iraqi giants Al-Zawraa SC at the Al-Zawraa Stadium in their AFC Champions League Two Group D encounter on Wednesday.

FC Goa started the match impressively, showing composure on the ball and disciplined structure off it. In the first 30 minutes, the Gaurs controlled possession, moved play confidently through midfield, and prevented Al-Zawraa from registering even a single shot on target.

Brison Fernandes and Borja Herrera guided the flow of the game, while the defence remained well-organised.

However, FC Goa were dealt a major setback in the 34th minute, when Ayush Chhetri received a red card, reducing the Gaurs to 10 men for the remainder of the match.

The dismissal changed the momentum of the contest, forcing Goa to reorganise defensively and adjust their shape under difficult circumstances.

Despite being a man down, Goa continued to show composure in midfield, working hard to maintain possession and relieve pressure. But the numerical disadvantage made it tougher to progress the ball into the final third.

Al-Zawraa capitalised shortly after. In the 38th minute, Kadhim Raad Albu Mohammed found space inside the box and slotted home to give the hosts a 1–0 lead heading into the break.

The second half began in the best possible way for FC Goa. In the 51st minute, the Gaurs forced an error inside the Al-Zawraa box, leading to the equaliser and bringing the score to 1–1 despite being a man short. Borja’s looping cross into the danger area of the box led to an own goal by Dhurgham Ismail. The goal lifted the team’s spirit, and for a period, Goa looked the stronger side, even with 10 men.

However, Al-Zawraa eventually regained control and restored their advantage later in the half with a composed finish, making it 2–1 and putting Goa back under pressure heading into the final stretch.

FC Goa fought bravely until the last whistle, pushing for another equaliser and defending with grit until the end. Despite the defeat, the resilience shown playing nearly an hour with 10 men for FC Goa as they move forward in their AFC Champions League Two campaign.

FC Goa will now shift focus to domestic duties as they prepare to face Mumbai City FC in the semifinals of the AIFF Super Cup