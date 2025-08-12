AFC Champions League 2: FC Goa v/s Al Seeb – Preview, When, Where to Watch?

A stern test awaits Indian Super League club FC Goa as they ready to take on Oman's Al Seeb in the play-off for a spot at the AFC Champions League Two on Wednesday.

FC Goa, helmed by former India coach Manolo Marquez, will be backed by a strong home crowd at the Fatorda Stadium in this single-legged shoot-out between the two sides.

While the winner will book themselves a spot at the AFC Champions League Two, the loser will move to AFC Challengers League.

If FC Goa win the clash, they will join Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the AFC Champions League Two who had qualified by the virtue of winning the ISL Shield last season.

FC Goa, meanwhile, come into this contest on the back of their title triumph at the Super Cup. The match will mark their first continental appearance since 2021, when they became the first Indian club to play the group stages of AFC Champions League.

Though buoyed by the return of Marquez full time after his resignation from the Indian national team duties, FC Goa will face a stiff challenge from Al Seeb, who are the two-time reigning champions of the Oman Professional League.

The Omani club had also won the AFC Cup back in 2022, which is now known as the AFC Champions League Two, becoming the first team from the country to do so.

Al Seeb will also have multiple national team players from Oman among their ranks. Oman are currently ranked 79th in the FIFA rankings, which indicates the quality of their players and making it doubly challenging for FC Goa.

Marquez acknowledged this fact ahead of the match.

"When you play these kinds of competitions, you know that the opponent will be strong," said Marquez as per Sportstar. "Football in Oman is constantly growing, and they are still in the fight to qualify for the World Cup.

"A lot of players from the national team play in Al Seeb. But I feel it will be an equal game, and we will have chances. Obviously, it won’t be easy for us, but it won’t be easy for them either," he added.

When to Watch?

The match between FC Goa and Al Seeb will kick-off at 7:30pm IST on 13 August, 2025.

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the clash between FC Goa and Al Seeb on Khel Now's YouTube channel.