AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers: India fall to Bangladesh

India suffered a 0-1 defeat in their AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers Group C match against hosts Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

A first-half goal by Shekh Morsalin (12’) was enough to see the home side take the three points, though the Blue Tigers mounted a barrage of attacks on Bangladesh in the second half. Singapore, who defeated Hong Kong, China 2-1 earlier in the day in Hong Kong, sealed the group's top spot with 11 points and qualified for the Asian Cup. Hong Kong are in second place with eight points. Bangladesh and India are third and fourth with five and two points, respectively.

A seesaw start

Lallianzuala Chhangte played his 50th international match on Tuesday, while India head coach Khalid Jamil handed debuts to Mohammed Sanan and Lalremtluanga Fanai, bringing the two on from the bench.

After a seesaw start at the National Stadium, Bangladesh broke with speed on the counter, having cleared an India long throw. Rakib Hossain hared down the left and sent a low centre to an unmarked Morsalin, who slipped it past India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

India were taken by surprise but soon regained composure and began to construct their attacks. Suresh Singh Wangjam scuffed a 17th-minute shot from outside the box after latching onto a clearance, while Nikhil Prabhu had his long-range effort blocked soon after.

India’s best chance came just after the half-hour mark, when striker Rahim Ali did well to close down Bangladesh goalkeeper Mitul Marma and win the ball. The India forward played it back to Macarton Louis Nickson, who laid it off to Lallianzuala Chhangte for a crack at an empty goal. However, Bangladesh midfielder Hamza Choudhury intervened, putting his head in the way of the shot.

The Blue Tigers grew in confidence, and their attacks showed as much. Anwar Ali connected well with a Chhangte corner in the 35th minute, but it was cleared once again. Minutes later, Anwar was involved again when he flicked on a Rahul Bheke long throw for Rahim, who attempted an outrageous back-volley, only to scuff the effort.

Choudhury produced a volley on the stroke of half-time against the run of play, but sent it just wide of the post.

India's counter

India came out with more intent in the second half, as Jamil introduced Mahesh Singh Naorem in place of Prabhu. The substitution brought immediate impact, with Mahesh using his creativity to trouble the Bangladesh defence.

Suresh whipped a free-kick from the left into the box, which was headed goalwards by Bheke, with Rahim waiting at the goalmouth to turn it in. However, Bangladesh’s defenders managed to clear the danger before the heavily guarded forward could reach the ball.

The introduction of Sanan created further opportunities for India, as the winger used his trickery and awareness on the left flank. Receiving a pass from Rahim in the 66th minute, Sanan dummied his marker to cut inside and shoot, but his effort was saved.

A minute later, the winger hung a beautiful cross from the left towards an unmarked Brison Fernandes, who headed wide. With around 15 minutes left, Sanan had yet another opportunity when the ball fell kindly to him after a melee at a corner. The 21-year-old volleyed it with his side-foot, aiming for the bottom corner, but Marma was alert and tipped it away.

Amid the array of Indian attacks, Bangladesh looked to create a few counters of their own and came close to doubling their lead in the 79th minute when Topu Barman’s strike from outside the box was collected by a diving Gurpreet.

As Bangladesh searched for a two-goal cushion, India launched counter-attacks of their own. One such move in the 84th minute saw Vikram Partap Singh and Brison Fernandes charge at the Bangladesh area. Vikram, who had possession, was pulled back, though play continued.

Despite a frantic finish, the Bangladesh defence held firm to secure the three points against the Blue Tigers.

India will face Hong Kong in their last AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round match on March 31, 2026.