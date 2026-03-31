AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India register first win – Highlights

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Highlights: The Indian men's football team is to returned to Kochi for the first time in a decade on a winning note as they beat Hong Kong 2-1 in their final group match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The contest will be a dead rubber with both India and Hong Kong already out of contention to qualify for the continental showpiece, but the under fire hosts did well to register their first win of the competition.

Ryan Williams made his India debut and scored less than four minutes into it, while Akash Mishra scored his first international goal on his 30th appearance.

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