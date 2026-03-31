Football
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India register first win – Highlights
Highlights from India's Men's AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match against Hong Kong.
AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Highlights: The Indian men's football team is to returned to Kochi for the first time in a decade on a winning note as they beat Hong Kong 2-1 in their final group match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday.
The contest will be a dead rubber with both India and Hong Kong already out of contention to qualify for the continental showpiece, but the under fire hosts did well to register their first win of the competition.
Ryan Williams made his India debut and scored less than four minutes into it, while Akash Mishra scored his first international goal on his 30th appearance.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 31 March 2026 9:12 PM IST
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That's all we have from India's final AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match. A first win at home for Khalid Jamil, but there's still a long way to go.
Ryan Williams, on debut, was a breath of fresh air, so was Ashique with his attacking instincts late in the second half to help India to their first win of the campaign.
Hopefully, this is the start of a turnaround for the Blue Tigers. The nation needs it.
Thank you for joining into our coverage. See you next time!
- 31 March 2026 9:03 PM IST
FULL TIME!
There's the final whistle. Some silver lining at the end of a disappointing AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers for India as they register their first win of the tournament in the final match.
Ryan Williams scored early on debut and it set the stage up nicely for the hosts. Akash Mishra also scored his first goal of his international career, before Hong Kong pulled one back.
India finish the tournament with 5 points in 6 matches, but they are still stuck to the last spot in their group.
IND 2-1 HKG
- 31 March 2026 8:56 PM IST
90' - 7 minutes added
7 minutes added to the clock at the end of 90 minutes.
A brilliant through ball from Hong Kong as they threaten to equalise, but Bijoy Varghese comes in with a stellar tackle to avert the danger. The Bijoy Varghese chants only grow louder.
IND 2-1 HKG
- 31 March 2026 8:55 PM IST
90' - Chants of "Bijoy Varghese"
This is the international debut for Bijoy and it has come in front of his home crowd. The crowd is happy to see one of their own on the pitch as chants of Bijoy Varghese echo.
IND 2-1 HKG
- 31 March 2026 8:53 PM IST
89' - Chhangte goes off
The Hong Kong defence is opened up and Manvir Singh smartly puts the ball to Chhangte. He fails to read the pass clearly and his marker has it covered.
That was the last of Chhangte in this match. He is subbed off in favour of Bijoy.
IND 2-1 HKG
- 31 March 2026 8:50 PM IST
86' - Another chance for Ashique
A good chip on the left flank to Liston Colaco before he pulls it back to the centre. Ashique comes rushing in and launches a shot. Unfortunately, it hits the the defender's knee and is deflected away.
Is this the best we've seen Ashique in the Indian jersey?
IND 2-1 HKG
- 31 March 2026 8:45 PM IST
81' - SAVE, GURPREET!
Freekick from a dangerous position for Hong Kong and they almost equalise. Its put well into the box and the header is connected brilliantly as well. Fortunately for India, its hit straight to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Saved.
IND 2-1 HKG
- 31 March 2026 8:40 PM IST
77' - Drinks break
A short drinks break now. India have lost Ryan Williams and Anwar Ali to injuries at a crucial juncture just after Hong Kong pulled a goal back. Ashique has ensured the hosts don't miss the former a lot in the few minutes he has been on the pitch. But there's still quite a bit to be done to win all 3 points.
IND 2-1 HKG
- 31 March 2026 8:37 PM IST
72' - Ashique looking dangerous
Ashique is turning the heat on for Hong Kong. Three chances in as many minutes by the local lad, who is turning into a super substitute. Can he find a goal though?
IND 2-1 HKG