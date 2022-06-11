Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers LIVE: India take on Afghanistan — Score, Updates, Goals, Results, Blog
The Indian men's football team take on Afghanistan in their second outing of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 2022. Follow The Bridge for all the LIVE updates from the match.
After a dominating win over Cambodia, the Indian men's football team are high on confidence as they take on Afghanistan in their second match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on Saturday. Thanks to Sunil Chhetri's brace, India sit on the top of the points in Group D. Afghanistan who lost to Hong Kong 1-2 in their opener, will be eyeing a comeback when they face the Blue Tigers at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.
Follow all the latest updates from the match on The Bridge's LIVE blog.
Live Updates
- 11 Jun 2022 2:53 PM GMT
We are moments away from kick-off
The players are done with their warm-ups and players are ready to march inside the ground!
- 11 Jun 2022 2:33 PM GMT
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog for India v Afghanistan
Team India has arrived at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan. And they will be backed by a solid presence of crowd in Salt Lake!
