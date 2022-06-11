AFC Asian Cup qualifiers LIVE: India take on Afghanistan — Score, Updates, Goals, Results, Blog

After a dominating win over Cambodia, the Indian men's football team are high on confidence as they take on Afghanistan in their second match of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on Saturday. Thanks to Sunil Chhetri's brace, India sit on the top of the points in Group D. Afghanistan who lost to Hong Kong 1-2 in their opener, will be eyeing a comeback when they face the Blue Tigers at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

